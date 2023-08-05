Generative AI unlocks new opportunities for media commerce, says mSix&Partners CEO

Jack Swayne, the Global CEO of mSix&Partners, one of the youngest GroupM agencies, highlighted the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the media industry in an interview with CNBC-TV18. During the interview, he also discussed the company's business in India, expressing strong confidence in the country's potential for growth.

“Impact of artificial intelligence has been huge on media. Within AI, generative AI allows us to create many iterations of a single asset and optimise it for the commerce environment,” Swayne asserted.

Swayne also lauded the quality of content produced by generative AI, noting that it continuously improves and evolves over time.

During the interview, he also discussed the company's business in India, expressing strong confidence in the country's potential for growth. He commended the exceptional talent pool available in India, which has contributed significantly to their operations.

Additionally, Arun Srinivas, the Director & Head of Ads Business at Meta India, highlighted some key trends that would help marketers enhance their campaigns on the Meta platform during the upcoming festival season.

The company recognises the growing significance of personalised content through ads on social channels, particularly for Diwali shoppers. According to their research, 69 percent of users found it easier to complete their Diwali shopping with personalised products and gift suggestions on Facebook and Instagram. Moreover, they identified that 76 percent of Diwali shoppers prefer to see advertising in their local languages, signaling the importance of catering to regional preferences.

