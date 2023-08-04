AlmaBetter aims for five to six-fold expansion in current fiscal year

This marks AlmaBetter’s entry into the postgraduate education space and the company says a portion of the Rs 50 crore fund will go towards scholarships and improving students’ overall learning experience.

Kalaari Capital-backed ed-tech institute, AlmaBetter has allocated funds of Rs 50 crore to its newly launched AlmaBetter Innovarsity, an autonomous institute that offers niche technical education in data science, AI, and software development fields.

This marks AlmaBetter's entry into the postgraduate education space and the company says that a portion of the Rs 50 crore fund will go towards scholarships and improving students' overall learning experience.

Co-founder and CEO, Shivam Dutta said, "So we started with a mission to fulfill the needs of the industry and the growing gap between the demand and supply for data scientists in particular...We started with a data science certification program with a placement guarantee. Then we moved and launched multiple other programs into blockchain, software development, etc., and till date, the growth has been tremendous. We have been growing around 4x year on and we plan to grow almost 5 to 6x by this financial year.”

