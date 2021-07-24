  • SENSEX
Storyboard: Zivame’s insight behind its new campaign

Updated : July 24, 2021 10:16:38 IST

In this episode of Storyboard, Shibani Gharat spoke to Amisha Jain, CEO of Zivame to talk about their new campaign, 10 years of Zivame, the impact of the pandemic on the brand, and much more.

Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India spoke to Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat on the brand's latest launch, highlights of the year 2021, and roadmap for the brand in the coming months.

Tokyo Olympics have started this week and India has sent its largest-ever contingent to the Olympic Games this year. Many brands have created campaigns celebrating the handwork put in by these athletes and are also celebrating the spirit of the Olympic Games. These campaigns feature extraordinary athletes such as MC Mary Kom, Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu, CA Bhavani Devi, Bajrang Punia, Manika Batra, and many more.

Take a look at these campaigns on this week’s Noticeboard.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
