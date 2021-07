VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : July 31, 2021 12:26:32 IST

Since the pandemic hit the country, many automakers have seen an increase in demand in the rural markets. As a result – many are hitting the country roads.

However, Renault India’s MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said that they had their eyes set on the rural markets since 2019. The pandemic got in a lot of hurdles for the company but it also came in with a lot of opportunities in the rural markets.