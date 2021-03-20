Storyboard: Voot Select completes a phenomenal year

VIDEOS

Storyboard

Updated : March 20, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Viacom18’s Voot Select was launched around the time when India went into lockdown. And the OTT platform has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian platform to hit a landmark milestone of one million active direct paying subscribers.

Despite being launched at the cusp of the global health crisis, Voot Select has delivered a phenomenal first year.

Storyboard spoke to Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select & International Business, Viacom18 on the year gone by and plans ahead for this platform.