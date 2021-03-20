  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Storyboard
VIDEOS
Storyboard

Storyboard: Voot Select completes a phenomenal year

Updated : March 20, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Viacom18’s Voot Select was launched around the time when India went into lockdown. And the OTT platform has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian platform to hit a landmark milestone of one million active direct paying subscribers.

Despite being launched at the cusp of the global health crisis, Voot Select has delivered a phenomenal first year.

Storyboard spoke to Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select & International Business, Viacom18 on the year gone by and plans ahead for this platform.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement