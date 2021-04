VIDEOS

Updated : April 24, 2021 05:15:28 IST

UpGrad, an online higher education company, has launched the second leg of their ‘Sirf Naam Ki Nahi Kaam Ki Degree’ campaign featuring their very popular character ‘The Donkey’.

To know more about the campaign, CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Arjun Mohan, CEO-India of UpGrad. He also talked about their plans around IPL and their strategy to acquire the next million users.