Storyboard: Truecaller launched a new personal safety app called Guardians

Updated : March 20, 2021 09:43 AM IST

Truecaller, the caller ID and telephone search engine have created a buzz in the Indian market since the start of the year.

First, they launched a marketing campaign #ItsNotOk to encourage women to report crimes like sexual harassment via calls and texts.

Now, they have recently launched Guardians -- a new stand-alone app focused on personal safety through location sharing.

Storyboard spoke to Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller, about this and much more.