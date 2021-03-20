  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Storyboard
VIDEOS
Storyboard

Storyboard: Truecaller launched a new personal safety app called Guardians

Updated : March 20, 2021 09:43 AM IST

Truecaller, the caller ID and telephone search engine have created a buzz in the Indian market since the start of the year.

First, they launched a marketing campaign #ItsNotOk to encourage women to report crimes like sexual harassment via calls and texts.

Now, they have recently launched Guardians -- a new stand-alone app focused on personal safety through location sharing.

Storyboard spoke to Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller, about this and much more.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement