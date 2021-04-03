Storyboard: TCS unveils new brand statement ‘Building on Belief’

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : April 03, 2021 02:19 PM IST

IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its rebranding after 15 years. From ‘Experience Certainty’ their new brand statement will be ‘Building on Belief’.

In an interview to Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Rajashree R, chief marketing officer of the company, said, “Building on Belief is our new brand statement. We developed this because we wanted to have new brand statement which symbolizes who we are as an organization today and it is also something which communicates our aspiration for the future.”

For entire interview, watch the video