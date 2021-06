VIDEOS

Updated : June 12, 2021 13:42:17 IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has become the title partner of The London Marathon and has signed a 6-year deal.

The London Marathon is an annual marathon event held in London, United Kingdom.

This is the second world major running event for TCS after bagging the title sponsorship for New York City Marathon in 2013.

In an interview with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Michelle Taylor, head-global sports sponsorships at TCS spoke at length about this association with The London Marathon.

“TCS is committed to running and have been involved in running space for over 10 years and have sponsorships in 4 continents and 11 different cities. So we are really committed to this space,” said Taylor

