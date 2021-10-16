Storyboard: Stagwell’s Mark Penn on partnership with Enormous & plans for India market

Recently, Ashish Khazanchi-led creative agency Enormous announced that it is joining The Stagwell Group’s global affiliate network. The New York-based Stagwell has been on the lookout to expand its global footprint and Global Affiliate Program.

Recently, Ashish Khazanchi-led creative agency Enormous announced that it is joining The Stagwell Group’s global affiliate network. The New York-based Stagwell has been on the lookout to expand its global footprint and Global Affiliate Program. Enormous joined this rapidly expanding global network of the recently merged Stagwell and MDC, now called Stagwell Inc, as Stagwell bolsters reach into the critical Indian marketplace and expands global content offering.

Globally, Crispin, Porter and 72andSunny and Anomaly are among the other independent agencies part of this affiliate network.

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard, Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell along with Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous disclosed their plans for the India market and Penn also shared his take on ‘Big 4’ holding companies and with global networks marred with charges of financial wrongdoings and such other accusations.

Watch the accompanying video for more details