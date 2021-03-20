  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Storyboard
VIDEOS
Storyboard

Storyboard: Sebamed India’s marketing strategy for 2021

Updated : March 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST

German soap brand Sebamed in January had released a multi-media ad campaign​ targeting consumer goods giant HUL's soap category by comparing the pH levels of Pears, Santoor, and Lux to be the same as that of Rin, a washing soap. The ad claimed that the pH level of their own soap is 5.5 which is the ideal pH level for human skin.

As Sebamed is set to roll out their new campaign for their hair care product, Ankita Saxena speaks to Shashi Ranjan, country head, Sebamed India about their marketing strategy, and how comparative advertising has benefitted them & their marketing plans for 2021.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement