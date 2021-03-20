Storyboard: Sebamed India’s marketing strategy for 2021

VIDEOS

Storyboard

Updated : March 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST

German soap brand Sebamed in January had released a multi-media ad campaign​ targeting consumer goods giant HUL's soap category by comparing the pH levels of Pears, Santoor, and Lux to be the same as that of Rin, a washing soap. The ad claimed that the pH level of their own soap is 5.5 which is the ideal pH level for human skin.

As Sebamed is set to roll out their new campaign for their hair care product, Ankita Saxena speaks to Shashi Ranjan, country head, Sebamed India about their marketing strategy, and how comparative advertising has benefitted them & their marketing plans for 2021.