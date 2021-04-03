Storyboard: Saurabh Varma on Wondrlab & plans ahead for his new setup

VIDEOS

April 03, 2021

Former Publicis CEO Saurabh Varma launched Wondrlab in November 2020, along Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja, all former Publicis Groupe management level members.

In an interview to Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Saurabh Varma, founder & CEO of Wondrlab India, spoke at length about the plans ahead and what was it like to set up his own venture in a pandemic year.

Varma said he is here to not just set up another agency but to build a network. And, his first acquisition was Amit Akali’s What’s Your Problem (WYP).

