  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Storyboard
VIDEOS
Advertising

Storyboard: Saurabh Varma on Wondrlab & plans ahead for his new setup

Updated : April 03, 2021 02:25 PM IST

Former Publicis CEO Saurabh Varma launched Wondrlab in November 2020, along Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja, all former Publicis Groupe management level members.

In an interview to Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Saurabh Varma, founder & CEO of Wondrlab India, spoke at length about the plans ahead and what was it like to set up his own venture in a pandemic year.

Varma said he is here to not just set up another agency but to build a network. And, his first acquisition was Amit Akali’s What’s Your Problem (WYP).

For entire interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement