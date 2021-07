VIDEOS

Storyboard

Updated : July 31, 2021 13:38:07 IST

Samco Securities has launched its ‘KyaTrade' product that provides users with real-time trading and investing ideas.

The research entity has also launched a new campaign 'halwa hai kya' that reinstates that stock trading is not as easy as it is projected.

Chirag Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Samco Securities discussed the new initiatives with CNBC-TV18.