Storyboard: Piyush Pandey on his new role at Ogilvy; Impact of new guidelines on influencer marketing

Updated : May 29, 2021 16:30:14 IST

Ogilvy recently elevated Piyush Pandey to the position of Chairman, Global Creative at Ogilvy as he continues to serve as the Chairman of Ogilvy India.

Liz Taylor will be taking on the role of Global CCO from Piyush Pandey as he moves on to his next role.

Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Piyush Pandey about his new role in the company and advertising in the times of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has come out with a new set of guidelines for influencer marketing with the stakeholders and the influencers.

Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena spoke to Subhash Kamath, Chairman of ASCI about the new guidelines and how they are likely to impact influencer marketing and brand engagement.

Also, Storyboard caught up with Achal Bakeri, Founder, Chairman and MD of Symphony to find out how are sales picking up in the summer season and what is the customer sentiment looking like given the second wave of COVID-19.