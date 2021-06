VIDEOS

June 26, 2021

Amid curfews, lockdowns, and travel restrictions, ordering food from your favourite restaurant to the comfort of your home has become a new normal.

Indian Hotels Company has leveraged this opportunity very well since last year when it launched Qmin, a signature food delivery app. It started from Mumbai but expanded to multiple cities across the country within a very short span of time.

In an interview with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Akshay Tripathi, vice president-food & beverages and Jehangir Press, associate vice president sales and commercial director-Qmin at Indian Hotels Company spoke at length about the app and its expansion plans ahead.

