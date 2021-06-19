Storyboard: Licious signs Anil & Arjun Kapoor for new campaign

VIDEOS

Updated : June 19, 2021 10:06:54 IST

Online meat startup Licious recently launched a mass media campaign featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The objective of this entire campaign is to highlight the safety and hygiene of the products that Licious offers.

Shibani Gharat spoke to Abhay Hanjura, Co-founder of Licious to find out more about this campaign and to talk about the impact of the pandemic-led disruption on their brand.

Tata Tea in their latest initiative 'Iss Baar Badon Ke Liye JaagoRe' is urging the urban population to come forward and help those who are less privileged, especially in terms of technology and access to a platform line Co-WIN.

Shibani Gharat spoke to Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia at Tata Consumer Products to find out more about this campaign.

Storyboard caught up with Shweta Purandare, Former Secretary-General, ASCI and Founder at Tap-a-Gain to find out how the latest influencer marketing guidelines (released recently by Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)) are impacting brands and advertisers.