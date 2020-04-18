Storyboard: How coronavirus lockdown has impacted digital consumption

VIDEOS

April 18, 2020

Over the past couple of weeks, social distancing and staying at home have become a norm. It has also changed the way in which we consume information and entertainment, and also the way in which we use our smartphones.

According to the latest BARC Nielsen report, there has been a sizeable increase in the time spent on smart phones per user per week in Week 4 of COVID 19 disruption across categories such as social networking, news apps, games, chat, education, video-streaming and fitness.

As India is grappling with lockdown 2.0, a panel of experts consisting of Mohit Joshi, MD-India at Havas Media Group, Anjali Hegde, chief data officer at IPG Mediabrands India, Himanka Das, CEO of Vizeum India and Dolly Jha, country leader at Nielsen Global Media, South Asia discussed how past few weeks have changed the way in which we consume digital content and how can brands partake in this engagement.