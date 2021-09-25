Storyboard: How Zee-Sony merger will impact media, advertising industry; athleisure brand 1DER launch and more 

With the news of Zee entertainment enterprises and Sony Pictures Network joining forces, there is a lot of speculation on how the merger is likely to pan out in the days to come.

Sam Bulsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Storyboard team on how the deal is expected to impact the media and advertising industry. He also shared his views on the festive season outlook and more.

Meanwhile, the onset of the festive season also begins the advertising blitzkrieg sporting events such as IPL, ICC T20 cricket World Cup, elections, coupled with big-ticket properties such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, and Bigg Boss, which are the key drivers for growth in ads.

Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brands spoke to CNBC-TV18 about his expectations from the festive season, restoration of individual weekly news data by Dentsu and more.

Also, in the thick of the cricketing season and keeping in mind the rising demand for athleisure during the pandemic, Puma along with Flipkart is launching ‘1DER’ in collaboration with cricketer KL Raul.

1DER by Puma includes a wide array of footwear and apparel for men priced between the range of Rs 1499 to 4999 on Flipkart, puma.com and select Puma stores. To talk about this in detail, Storyboard caught up with KL Rahul and Abhishek Ganguli, Managing Director of Puma, India and Southeast Asia.

