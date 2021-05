VIDEOS

May 08, 2021

As the world is engulfed in a coronavirus second wave, India is going through a dire COVID-19 pandemic with more than 350,000 cases reported every single day.

The sentiment is grim and in such a scenario how do brands and marketers reach and connect with the consumer, what is the role that they can play, and what should be the ideal approach and strategy to follow.

Storyboard's Shibani Gharat is in conversation with Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas Group; Dheeraj Sinha, MD-India & chief strategy officer-South Asia at Leo Burnett and Aditi Mishra, chief strategy officer of Lodestar UM.

