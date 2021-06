VIDEOS

Updated : June 26, 2021 11:29:42 IST

Small businesses are leveraging digital platforms to engage with their consumers during the pandemic. Storyboard's Shibani Gharat caught up with Sandeep Bhushan, Director & Head-Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook to discuss this trend.

Bhushan also spoke about how big brands are digitising their value chain.

He also spoke about how individuals and governments across the world are questioning the influence of Big Tech and how Facebook is dealing with this issue.

For the entire interview, watch the video