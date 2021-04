VIDEOS

Updated : April 24, 2021 04:33:27 IST

Bisleri has launched a new 360-degree campaign ‘SamajhdaarBisleriPeteHain’ to reinforce consumer trust and raise awareness about the difference between original Bisleri and counterfeit alternatives available in the market.

CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with Bisleri’s CEO Angelo George and spoke about the campaign and also the impact of COVID-19 on the brand.