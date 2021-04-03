Storyboard: Here’s how Star Sports planning to draw in audience & advertisers for IPL 2021

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : April 03, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest Cricket events in India. In spite of the delay in hosting the event due to COVID restrictions last year, IPL 13 garnered a total viewership of 400 billion viewing minutes -- the highest for a sports tournament in India. And the event is back again from April 9.

In an exclusive interview with Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena, Sanjog Gupta CEO of Star Sports spoke at length about how Star Sports is planning to draw in the audience and the advertisers.

For the entire interview, watch the video.