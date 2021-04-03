  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Storyboard
VIDEOS
Advertising

Storyboard: Here’s how Star Sports planning to draw in audience & advertisers for IPL 2021

Updated : April 03, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest Cricket events in India. In spite of the delay in hosting the event due to COVID restrictions last year, IPL 13 garnered a total viewership of 400 billion viewing minutes -- the highest for a sports tournament in India. And the event is back again from April 9.

In an exclusive interview with Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena, Sanjog Gupta CEO of Star Sports spoke at length about how Star Sports is planning to draw in the audience and the advertisers.

For the entire interview, watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement