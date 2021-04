VIDEOS

Storyboard

Updated : April 10, 2021 10:07 AM IST

The most awaited sports tournament for the Indian audience Indian Premier League (IPL) began on Friday with Royal Challengers Bangalore defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

As the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League begins, Storyboard spoke to Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar about their expectations, plan and strategy for this season of IPL.