Storyboard: Find out brand valuation of IPL franchises

VIDEOS

Storyboard

Updated : September 28, 2019 06:01 PM IST

In this episode of Storyboard, we bring the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the latest Duff & Phelps’ IPL brand valuation report 2019, IPL’s value has increased by 7 percent.

In this week on Noticeboard, Amazon will kick start its Great Indian Festival 2019 sale on September 28 at 12:00 PM for its Prime subscribers and this sale will be open to all from September 29th midnight. The sale will be open till October 4 and it will have the latest gadgets and the best devices around the world including many other things.