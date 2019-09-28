#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Storyboard
VIDEOS
Storyboard

Storyboard: Find out brand valuation of IPL franchises

Updated : September 28, 2019 06:01 PM IST

In this episode of Storyboard, we bring the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the latest Duff & Phelps’ IPL brand valuation report 2019, IPL’s value has increased by 7 percent.

In this week on Noticeboard, Amazon will kick start its Great Indian Festival 2019 sale on September 28 at 12:00 PM for its Prime subscribers and this sale will be open to all from September 29th midnight. The sale will be open till October 4 and it will have the latest gadgets and the best devices around the world including many other things.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV