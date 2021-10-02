Storyboard: Decoding big travel trends post pandemic with Booking.com

Storyboard are spoke to Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director & Vice President, Asia Pacific at Booking.com about the current travel sentiment in APAC and India, pandemic-led changes in customer expectations. To talk about their plans for the cricketing season and the opportunity for the online meat market, Storyboard spoke to Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder and Vanda Ferraro, Head of Marketing, FreshToHome.

With the rollout of vaccines and the easing of restrictions, travel plans for many people around the world are back on the cards. CNBC-TV18's Delshad Irani speaks with Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Booking.com , about the current travel sentiment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and India.

They also discuss the pandemic-led changes in customer expectations like the need for flexibility and sustainable travel alternatives, and how the festive season is shaping up.

Also Read | Here is what most Indian travellers worry about

FreshToHome, the e-commerce platform for fresh fish and meat, has launched a new campaign "Totally Fresh" to nudge consumers to buy only fresh, chemical-free meat and seafood online.

Aired during the cricket matches in the Indian Premier League FreshToHome has created 12 ads to re-iterate the message of “freshness”. To tell us more about their plans for the cricketing season and the opportunity for the online meat market, we are catching up with Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshToHome and Vanda Ferraro, Head of Marketing, FreshToHome.

With the Indian festival season gathering steam, Usha International, a leading consumer durables player, is optimistic about the quarter ahead. Shibani Gharat spoke to Kapil Kohli, President, Retail, Usha International to find out more about their plans.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Also Read | Storyboard: IPL supercharges festive season for advertisers