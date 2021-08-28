Storyboard: Branding, the Ogilvy and Duroflex way

Storyboard caught up with Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India on creativity during disruptive times and spoke to Smita Murarka, CMO at Duroflex about the impact of the changes brought about by the lockdown on their business.

Ogilvy over the past few months has come up with some defining pieces of work and many of these campaigns have been tech-forward. Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India on creativity during disruptive times.

Kantar has come up with his inaugural sustainability report and according to the report, 77 percent of the Indian consumers are willing to invest time and money in companies that are invested in doing good. Storyboard’s Ankita Saxena spoke to Paru Minocha, MD, Qualitative, Insights Division & Sustainable Transformation Practice Lead, India about how brands can create a successful business while investing in sustainability.

With the aim of attracting the youth, Duroflex has roped in actor Alia Bhatt as their brand ambassador. They have also launched a new campaign. Storyboard spoke to Smita Murarka, CMO at Duroflex about the impact of the changes brought about by the lockdown on their business.

