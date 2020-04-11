  • SENSEX
Storyboard: Asian Paints brings back ‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’ ad film

Updated : April 11, 2020 08:23 PM IST

Asian Paints brings back its iconic 2007 ad film, 'Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai' as a reason to smile and appreciate what we have during the current uncertain time.

This popular TVC had stirred many emotions amongst its viewers back then and it aims to reignite a similar feeling today with a 50 sec film.

Amidst the challenging times we are facing today, Asian Paints is inspiring people to stay home and stay safe. Storyboard spoke with Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints to find out more about this new film.
