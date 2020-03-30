Storyboard: Ariel India launches fourth edition of #ShareTheLoad

VIDEOS

Updated : March 30, 2020 01:41 PM IST

Ariel India has launched the fourth edition of #ShareTheLoad campaign.

Conceptualised by BBDO India, this year's campaign is based around a study, which reveals how 71 percent of women in India sleep less than their husbands owing to household chores. The film highlights the impact of unequal division of chores on their wife’s well-being, and leverage this with men to drive an urgency to act.

On the sidelines of this campaign launch, Storyboard spoke with Sharat Verma, CMO, P&G India and head, fabric care Indian Subcontinent and Josy Paul, chairman and CCO, BBDO India to find out more about this study and what needs to be done to bring about the change in mindset.