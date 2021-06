VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : June 13, 2021 10:00:43 IST

The branded ‘atta’ segment has gained a lot of momentum over the past few years and keeping this in mind Parle Products has entered this market with their Parle-G Chakki Atta.

To find out more, watch the accompanying video of Mayank Shah, senior category head of Parle Products in conversation with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat.