Pandemic has been a catalyst for firms shifting to digital platforms, says Oppo

Updated : July 17, 2021 13:22:14 IST

As part of its marketing strategy, Oppo has always used Bollywood and Cricket in a big way in India. Staying true to the practice, Oppo recently partnered with actor Ranbir Kapoor ahead of the launch of the much-awaited Reno 6 series earlier this week.

Storyboard's Shibani Gharat spoke with Damyant Singh Khanoria, Oppo India’s Chief Marketing Officer about the campaign, the company’s plans for the country for the festive season, and the shift in purchases in the post-pandemic world.

Khanoria said the pandemic has been a catalyst for companies quickly shifting to digital platforms to market products.

