Lenovo betting big on education launches school-on campaign

Updated : July 17, 2021 12:14:23 IST

Lenovo has launched their school-on campaign where they speak about their smart learning solutions created for students learning or taking education from home.

CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat interacted with Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo India who spoke about the larger trends in the PC market and the company’s plan for the festive season.

“Education is one of Lenovo’s top priorities and it is not just enabling students learning from home but also help institutes digitally transform themselves for the new reality that faces the sector,” said Doshi.

