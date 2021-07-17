Here’s how Crocs’ defensive and offensive plan helped them navigate through pandemic times

VIDEOS

July 17, 2021

Monsoons have taken over the entire country and it is that time of the year to take out the good old crocs from the shoe cupboard. However, this monsoon most of us are spending time indoors but that is not so much of a worry for Sumit Dhingra, GM and VP, India and South East Asia, Crocs.

He told CNBC-TV18 that as the demand for casual footwear surged crocs registered a robust growth."When the pandemic hit us last year we did not have precedence on how to react and what to expect but we put together a defensive and offensive plan to deal with. The defensive plan was all about - how we conserve cash, how we ensure all our people, partners, employees are safe and the offensive plan was are there any opportunities in these times of adversity. We were successful with both the plans, he added.