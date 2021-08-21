Dabur set for festival launches with Ratnaprash modaks, honey-based sweets

This week on the Storyboard show, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur about the new launches and plans for the festival season. After 40 new launches last year, the company is all set for the upcoming festive season with more products and innovations.

Dabur recently entered the spreads and syrups categories with Dabur Honey Tasties.

Reflecting on the thought behind entering this category, which was already monopolised by Hershey’s that is synonymous with the spreads and syrups, Malhotra said with the pursuit of providing health and wellness to consumers the firm is getting into all categories, which would at best attract the sin tax.

“In India, the sin tax is not coming yet but if you see these categories, which are selling in the West, they attract a huge sin tax and they call it a sin tax because it is a sin category. India is the diabetes capital of the world and we need to give consumers sugar-free products that don't keep them bereft of the taste yet give them health. So we are dedicated to giving them both health as also taste,” the Dabur CEO said.

“In a product like honey tasties we have completely replaced sugar with honey,” he added.

Talking about the festive season plans and new launches, he said all e-commerce platforms are planning major sales and the firm is looking up to the season.

Malhotra revealed that Dabur will up with products like Chayawanprash Modaks or Ratnaprash Modak. “So. it is a modak which is filled with immunitybhara chyawanprash and that's a gift. Rather than gifting your brothers, sisters chocolates on Raksha Bandhan, this time you should give them immunity filled chyawanprash,” he said, adding that the Dabur is also launching honey-based sweets with no sugar.

Malhotra also talked about the new launches in the baby care range, however, refused to divulge any details of the future plans. “So you'll see the cat out of the bag when the season comes to fore,” he said.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video