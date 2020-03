VIDEOS

March 30, 2020

Over the past fortnight as the #Covid19 threat has grown world over, most businesses have responded well encouraging employees to work from home.

Almost all meetings/ conclaves/ launches etc have been cancelled. Many brands have hurriedly pulled their ads or postponed campaigns that could appear insensitive during this time.

However, a disturbing trend is that a certain set of businesses have insensitively used the #covid19 to aggressively sell their products.