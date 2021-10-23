"Bolne se sab hoga" campaign empowers users to access internet in their own language: Google

According to Sapna Chadha, Senior Director of Marketing for SEA and India at Google, India has seen a surge of new internet users who prefer voice to interact with technology.

Google's ongoing campaign "Bolne se sab hoga" is highlighting how its voice search can turn around one's life. Apart from this, Google has also undertaken various initiatives to make the internet more inclusive in India.

In an interview with Storyboard, Sapna Chadha, senior director of marketing for SEA and India at Google said India has seen a surge of new internet users who prefer voice to interact with technology.

She said the "Bolne se sab hoga" campaign empowers these users to access the internet in their own language without the need to type.

Watch the video for more.