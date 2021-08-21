Bayer Consumer relaunches legacy brand ‘Saridon’ with eye on younger Indians

Bayer Consumer Health India recently relaunched its legacy brand Saridon that has been there in the country for five decades. They have also rolled out a campaign - 'Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao'.

CNBC-TV18’s Storyboard team caught up with Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health India on how the company is positioning and reinventing ‘Saridon’ for the Indian consumer and the challenges and opportunities of the Indian market.

Verma said, “These legacy brands display very powerful, what we call, sincerity characteristics. So they have delivered over a period of time. And in times like these, the post-pandemic times, the consumers are essentially very deeply drawn to that. They see in these legacy brands the qualities that you can rely upon, especially in a world that is going through so much change. So that's the first thing to do to remember about Saridon.”

He explained that using this information and awareness, the key for the firm is to navigate its way forward on Saridon, taking cue from what has worked for it till now. “For this brand Saridon, there a single-minded focus on its functional promise of getting rid of headaches with just one Saridon- ‘Sirf ek Saridon’.” he added.

Verma said Bayer Consumer Health has simply made Saridon bigger, and has further enhanced the awareness and the feel of ‘sirf ek saridon’.

“I have to admit that over the last few years, this brand had lost its engagement, especially with the younger Indians. So, we went back to the drawing board to the younger radians, we tried to segment this whole younger Indian consumer set into the multiple cohorts and then tried to identify the contexts in which each of them was behaving when it came to pain,” he said, adding that the company is addressing each of these cohorts differently.

Storyboard team also spoke with Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO at AU Small Finance Bank to talk about the bank’s new campaign BADLAAV Humse Hai'’. The bank has also announced a couple of new services for its customers.

Throwing more light on the campaign and future outlook, Agarwal said, “As we all know, is 0101 is the property name of our digital bank that we launched a month back.” He said the pandemic has necessitated the need for tech and the banking sector cannot lag behind.

“We, being the largest SFB, need to bring a lot of tech liquid forms where there is customer convenience, customer flexibility, and customer easiness. So our super app 0101 consists of everything - right from transaction, deposits, loans, to lifestyle, even video banking and a lot of things,” he said.

Agarwal explained that now that people know about the digital services of the bank, it is launching this mega plan of marketing, even across countries, so that people know about it and start using it.

Storyboard also focused on Mondelez, which has launched a new campaign called ‘My first rakhi’. It captures the story of a sister and her older brother who is physically disabled and is yearning for that rakhi to be tied on his wrist. To talk about the campaign and Mondelez India’s plan for the festive season, the team spoke with Anil Vishwanathan, Senior Director-Marketing, Mondelez, India to find out more about their launch.

