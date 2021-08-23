  • Home>
  Zetwerk enters unicorn club; raises $150 million in equity round led by D1 Capital Partners

Zetwerk enters unicorn club; raises $150 million in equity round led by D1 Capital Partners

Custom manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised a $150 million equity round led by New York based D1 Capital Partners. New investor's Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with some existing investors. The latest round values Zetwerk at $1.33 billion, making it the latest entrant to the unicorn club.

The latest round values Zetwerk at $1.33 billion, making it the latest entrant to the unicorn club. Zetwerk offers manufacturing solutions across a diverse range of products, from items like steel pipes to complex products like aircraft engine components, as well consumer products like apparel, home appliances, audio-visual electronics.
Its customers include General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Space Research Organization, among others. To know more about the fundraise, Startup Street spoke to Amrit Acharya, co-founder & CEO of Zetwerk.
Watch video for more.
(Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
