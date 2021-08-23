Zetwerk enters unicorn club; raises $150 million in equity round led by D1 Capital Partners

Custom manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised a $150 million equity round led by New York-based D1 Capital Partners. New investors Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with some existing investors.
The latest round values Zetwerk at $1.33 billion, making it the latest entrant to the unicorn club. Zetwerk offers manufacturing solutions across a diverse range of products, from items like steel pipes to complex products like aircraft engine components, as well consumer products like apparel, home appliances, audio-visual electronics.
Its customers include General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Space Research Organization, among others. To know more about the fundraise, Startup Street spoke to Amrit Acharya, co-founder & CEO of Zetwerk.
