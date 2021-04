VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2021 08:33 PM IST

B2B online marketplace Zetwerk, has bought back shares worth $8.3 million from employees and early investors. This comes a month after the company had closed its Series D funding of $120 million from investors such as Greenoaks, Sequoia, Lightspeed and Kae Capital.

To know more about the company's plans, Startup Street spoke to co-founder & CEO Amrit Acharya.