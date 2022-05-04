Zepto nears unicorn status post $200 million fund raise; aims to utilise funds for expansion across the country

10 minute grocery delivery platform, Zepto is close to unicorn status as the venture has raised USD 200 million in its Series D fund raise, valuing the company at around USD 900 million. American technology startup accelerator, Y Combinator Continuity doubled down and led Zepto's Series D, with new investor - Kaiser Permanente joining in to back the company as well.

American technology startup accelerator, Y Combinator Continuity doubled down and led Zepto's Series D, with new investor - Kaiser Permanente joining in to back the company as well. All key existing investors, including Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, and Lachy Groom, have also increased their investments. To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha.

Also, Amit Sharma, Founder of Geniemode discussed the road ahead for the company post its USD 28 million Series B fund raise. The Gurgaon-based company provides a B2B tech platform for lifestyle goods by working with buyers and manufacturers and offering a transparent and efficient way for companies to work with the right suppliers.

Moreover, Nazar Yasin, Managing Partner at Rise Capital discussed the company’s plans for the Indian startup ecosystem.

