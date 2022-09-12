    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    startup News

    Yulu raises $82 million in Series B funding led by Magna International

    IST

    Yulu raises $82 million in Series B funding led by Magna International

    Profile image
    By Shruti Mishra   | Ritu Singh   IST (Published)
    

    Magna will also partner with Yulu to establish a new company 'Yulu Energy', which will build a nationwide infrastructure for battery swapping and charging to meet its own as well as other manufacturers’ demand.

    Mobility platform Yulu has raised $82 million (around Rs 653 crore) in Series B funding led by a Canada-based mobility technology company Magna International.
    With this, Yulu hopes to expand its electric vehicle fleet to over one lakh two-wheelers, and install more than 500 battery charging and swapping stations.
    To know more about the investment, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Matteo Del Sorbo, Executive VP of Magna International and Global Lead at Magna New Mobility.
    Also, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands spoke about the company’s entry into the health food category. The company recently acquired ‘MyFitness’, a first-of-its-kind and fast growing peanut butter brand in India.
    Moreover, Sagar Daryani, Co-Founder & CEO of Wow! Momo Foods discussed the road ahead for the company post fundraise worth $15 million.
    
    

