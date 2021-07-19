Younger generation most impacted by COVID-19, says report

VIDEOS

Updated : July 19, 2021 19:39:23 IST

Few jobs, slow recruitment, high competition and demotivation - India’s youth is living in a state of travesty. They are posting SoS messages all over social media as the pandemic stands guard at the gate to that dream job. Those with jobs have suffered pay cuts, not to mention the anxiety around job security that still remains as work-from-home continues.

For those without a job, the situation is precarious. To give you a statistic: in India, 7 out of 10 generation-Z job seekers faced rejection during the second wave of COVID-19. This is according to a survey released by professional networking platform LinkedIn in association with research firm GfK.

To discuss how the pandemic has affected the career aspirations of India’s youth and the barriers they face while pursuing jobs today, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager at LinkedIn.