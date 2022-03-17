Young Turks: Experts discuss governance and growth mindset of Indian startups

To discuss questions around startups, governance, and growth, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Deep Kalra, Group Chairman and Chief Mentor of MakeMyTrip; Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO with ChrysCapital; and T N Hari, Angel Investor and Author.

The last few years have been heady for Indian startups -- a rush of capital has chased entrepreneurs at a speed never seen before. In 2021, Indian startups raised nearly $35 billion in funding, which is equal to the capital raised in the preceding three years.

If we look at India’s unicorns, 2021 saw 44 startups hit billion-dollar valuations, compared to eight in the 2011 to 2015 period. We also saw a record number of startups go public last year, with more lined up in this year.

So, while this meteoric growth has come on the back of the maturity of the Indian market and has led to immense wealth and job creation, it has also raised some questions on growth versus profitability; on inflated valuations; on the role of the founder and his/her relationship with the investor; and, of course, on the responsibility of the boards and the need to prioritise good governance practices as these enterprises grow into large public companies.

Which then brings us to this question -- how do we balance growth with governance to create enterprises that are built to last? What will it take to prioritise values over valuations, and how do we create structures and practices that can withstand the trials and tribulations of building a successful business?

To discuss these questions around startups, governance and growth, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Deep Kalra, Group Chairman and Chief Mentor of MakeMyTrip; Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO with ChrysCapital; and T N Hari, Angel Investor and Author.

