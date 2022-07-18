    Home

    Wysa to utilise $20 million fundraise for expansion and providing multi-lingual support

    Wysa to utilise $20 million fundraise for expansion and providing multi-lingual support

    By Aishwarya Anand
    Good mental health is a crucial pillar for sound physical health which in turn promotes social and economic development. However, according to the World Health Organisation, 1 in 8 people around the world live with a mental disorder and due to the stigma and a lack of therapists and psychiatrists, people don't ask for help but that is slowly changing.
    Started in 2015, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based mental health platform, Wysa has raised $20 million in a Series B round from HealthQuad and British International Investment. The company, which is trying to bridge the huge demand-supply gap in the mental health space, will use the funds for expansion and provide wider usability through multi-lingual support.
    To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jo Aggarwal, co-founder, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Wysa.
    Also, Selvam VMS, founder, and CEO of Wheelocity spoke about how the company plans to utilise its recent fundraise worth $12 million. Founded in 2021, Wheelocity supplies fresh fruits and vegetables to quick commerce companies like Swiggy Instamart, Dunzo, Blinkit, and Zepto.
    Watch the video for more.
