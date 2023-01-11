WorkIndia bags $12 mn in pre series B, Peepul Tree gets $6 mn in seed funding

Bengaluru headquartered blue and grey job portal WorkIndia has raised $12 million in pre-series B funding round led by SBI Holdings, Tokyo, Yamauchi No.10 family Office, the founding family of Nintendo, Persol, and Insitor. The platform caters to the hiring needs of over 1.5 million SMBs and multiple large corporates. The company plans to utilise the fresh funds to further strengthen its product and data science capabilities. To talk about the company's plans ahead and this latest fundraise Startup Street spoke to Kunal Patil, Co-founder, and CEO, WorkIndia.Peepul Tree, a live-commerce platform that connects India’s artisans and their craftsmanship to global consumers, has raised seed funding of 6 million dollars in a round led by Elevar Equity. Founded in 2022, Peepul Tree works with artisanal communities and content creators by aggregating supply through a cluster-based approach, creating demand and managing the entire supply chain and logistics to global consumers.Park+, a super app for car owners, has announced the closure of its series C funding round by raising $17 million. The round was led by Epiq Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Sequoia Capital India. Operational in over 25 cities in India, Park+ claims to be the largest fastag distributor in addition to the largest access control player in India. It also claims to have the largest discoverable parking slot inventory in the country. Startup Street spoke to its founder and CEO, Amit Lakhotia about Park+'s offerings and the road ahead.Watch video for more.Read Here: Park+ raises Rs 140 crore for business expansion to over 100 cities plans to hire 200 people