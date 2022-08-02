    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    WebEngage to utilise $20 million fundraise for business expansion

    WebEngage to utilise $20 million fundraise for business expansion

    By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
    B2B SaaS startup and a full stack retention operating system, WebEngage has raised $20 million in its Series B funding. The round was led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global with participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures and IAN Fund.

    The round also saw participation from a few family offices including the likes of Unmaj Corporation, NB Ventures, Shashwat Nakrani, Co-Founder of Bharatpe, and Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital amongst others. To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of WebEngage.
    Singh said, “We grew 100 percent last year without any capital, so with this capital growing by 100 percent will not be difficult. We are present in multiple markets apart from India, so we will go deep into these markets, deploy bigger local teams and carry on certain set of marketing activities.”
    Also, Minu Margeret, Founder & CEO of BlissClub, spoke about how the company plans to utilise its fundraise worth $18 million. The company also aims to hit Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) this month.
    Watch video for more.
