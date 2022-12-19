In its bid to connect the next one billion internet users in India, Google, has announced a slew of AI-powered initiatives to address a host of issues including the language divide. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand caught up with Manish Gupta, Director of Google Research India on the sidelines of Google for India event to know more about its AI-powered initiatives for India.

Fashion tech startup and fast fashion brand Virgio has raised $37 million dollars in the series A round co-led by prosus ventures, accel and alpha wave. The startup, which was founded earlier this year and primarily caters to the gen-z and late millenial categories, plans to use the freshly raised funds for technology development and hiring. To discuss Virgio's growth story and plans ahead Startup Street spoke to its founder and CEO, Amar Nagaram.

India becomes the first country where YouTube is launching its edtech offering "Courses", which lets creators earn through ad-based monetisaton or paid learning services---the YouTube India head says there are 60 million learning and skilling-focussed videos on the India platform.

Startup Street put the spotlight on an entrepreneur and popular youtuber who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a highly successful content creator on social media with over 1.45 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also a bestselling author, his book 'Do Epic Shit' that came out last year has seen a print run of over 200,000. His new book – 'Get Epic Shit Done' has just come out. Startup Street spoke to thought leader Ankur Warikoo.

