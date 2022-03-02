Urban Company plans to issue stocks worth Rs 150 crore to gig workers

In a big push for its gig workers - on-demand home and beauty services startup Urban Company has announced a partner stock ownership plan. The service professionals with Urban Company will now be able to get a stake in USD 2 billion dollar firm.

Urban Company plans to issue stocks worth Rs 150 crore in the next 5-7 years. It has already received approval to allocate the first tranche of Rs 75 crore.

To understand the rationale behind the move, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Varun Khaitan, Co-Founder & COO of Urban Company.

Also, Rohit Bhageria, Founding Member of Volopay discuss the company's growth plans for India.

