Unacademy launches new programme Shikshodaya; aims to educate 5 lakh girl students in country

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has launched a new programme Shikshodaya that aims to educate five lakh girl students in the country. Backed by investors like Tencent and Softbank, the firm said the initiative will transform the lives of 20 lakh people, as an employed woman is likely to have an impact on a family of 4-5 members.

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has launched a new programme Shikshodaya that aims to educate five lakh girl students in the country. Backed by investors like Tencent and Softbank, the firm said the initiative will transform the lives of 20 lakh people, as an employed woman is likely to have an impact on a family of 4-5 members. Startup Street spoke to CEO and Co-founder Gaurav Munjal to know more about the company's plans.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Shan Kadavil, CEO & Co-Founder of FreshToHome who spoke about the trends and growth they have seen in the online meat delivery sector.

Moreover, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & MD of TVS Capital spoke on start-up valuations, investment outlook and a 'YOLO' approach to investing.

Watch video for more.