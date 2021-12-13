Ultraviolette Automotive raises $15 mn in Series C funding

Ultraviolette, which is setting-up its manufacturing and assembling facility in electronic city, Bengaluru, will utilise this investment towards the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77.

Electric bike maker, Ultraviolette Automotive, has raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding round led by TVS Motor with participation from Zoho Corporation.

Ultraviolette, which is setting-up its manufacturing and assembling facility in electronic city, Bengaluru, will utilise this investment towards the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77.

Starup Street spoke to Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder of Ultraviolette Automotive to discuss the growth plan of the company.

