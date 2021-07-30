Uber vaccinates 1 lakh drivers, says mass vaccination only way to defeat pandemic

VIDEOS

Updated : July 30, 2021 21:39:58 IST

Uber has announced that 1,00,000 drivers on its platform have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is part of the company's Rs 18.5 crore initiative to get 1.5 lakh of the drivers on its platform vaccinated by year-end.

Will this help the mobility company to see recovery in business?

To discuss this Startup Street spoke to Prabhjeet Singh, President of India and South Asia at Uber.

Startup Street also spoke to Pankaj Naik, Co-Head, Digital and Tech, Avendus Capital about the trends in deal activity in the digital and tech space in 2021 and through the pandemic period.